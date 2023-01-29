DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,356,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $23,058,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth $7,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSPD. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE LSPD opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 54.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $183.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

