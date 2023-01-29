PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PDC Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

PDC Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $69.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.76% and a return on equity of 45.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $73,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

