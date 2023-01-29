DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CAE were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CAE by 24.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in CAE by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Performance

CAE stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $761.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAE. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

About CAE

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.