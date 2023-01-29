DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,427,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 114.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 771,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 411,704 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 695,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 339,209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after acquiring an additional 293,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $689.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of -0.26. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

