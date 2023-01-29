DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 16,358 The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,358 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First of Long Island to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The First of Long Island Co. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

