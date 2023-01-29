DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 589.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 107,122 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,491,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in PJT Partners by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 738,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after purchasing an additional 62,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 55,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $2,182,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $79.91 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $81.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PJT Partners Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.