DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $296,000 in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after buying an additional 229,438 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 172.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 207,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 131,412 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Dorman Products by 17.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 653,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after buying an additional 90,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 238.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

Shares of DORM stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $119.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.10.

In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Darrell Thomas purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $681,839.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.