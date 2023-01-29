TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.39

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.39 and traded as low as $11.84. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 221,570 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $419.48 million, a P/E ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 468,481 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 639,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 166,476 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 71,022 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Further Reading

