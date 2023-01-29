Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,544,433 shares changing hands.

Empyrean Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.02 million and a PE ratio of -4.45.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.