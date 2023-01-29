Volution Group (LON:FAN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $367.86

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 367.86 ($4.55) and traded as high as GBX 387 ($4.79). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 381 ($4.72), with a volume of 1,007,831 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Volution Group Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £752.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,116.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 367.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 351.56.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

