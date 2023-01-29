BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.79

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.80. BIO-key International shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 23,502 shares changing hands.

BIO-key International Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 117.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

