BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.79

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.80. BIO-key International shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 23,502 shares changing hands.
BIO-key International Trading Up 2.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.
BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 117.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.
About BIO-key International
BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIO-key International (BKYI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.