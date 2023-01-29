Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.41

Shares of Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.53. Regis Resources shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 17,594 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGRNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regis Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 1.55 to 2.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Regis Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Regis Resources Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

Further Reading

