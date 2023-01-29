Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.59

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.59 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.85). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.85), with a volume of 1,746 shares changing hands.

Gama Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £44.13 million and a PE ratio of -9.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.64.

About Gama Aviation

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance, repair, and modification solutions.

