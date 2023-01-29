NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.47. NanoViricides shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 10,416 shares.
NanoViricides Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.93.
NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.
