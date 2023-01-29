NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.47. NanoViricides shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 10,416 shares.

NanoViricides Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

