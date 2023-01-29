TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

TRX Gold Co. (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.66. TRX Gold shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 13,400 shares traded.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$174.33 million and a PE ratio of -14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.54.

TRX Gold (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TRX Gold Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

