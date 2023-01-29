UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 293,263,537 shares.

UK Oil & Gas Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.08.

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom and Turkey. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of six UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

