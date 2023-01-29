Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.06

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.06 and traded as high as C$3.26. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 119,060 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. CIBC upgraded Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
Diversified Royalty Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$456.06 million and a P/E ratio of 14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.91.
Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 100.55%.
About Diversified Royalty
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.
