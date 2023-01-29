Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.55

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 333,144 shares changing hands.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The firm has a market cap of £5.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

