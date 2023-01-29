ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.87. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 88,510 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RWLK. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Insider Transactions at ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 396.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 39,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $35,508.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,633,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,524.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 344,740 shares of company stock worth $313,786 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Further Reading

