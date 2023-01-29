Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.15

Shares of Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.15 and traded as high as C$2.55. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 54,887 shares traded.

Firan Technology Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90. The company has a market cap of C$60.09 million and a PE ratio of 250.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.06.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

