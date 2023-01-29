BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.75

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.75 and traded as high as C$3.93. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.93, with a volume of 104,726 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.60. The company has a market cap of C$333.00 million and a PE ratio of 5.10.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.