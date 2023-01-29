Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.49

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and traded as high as $41.17. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $41.17, with a volume of 191 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOWFF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 82.87% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $96.19 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

