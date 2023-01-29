Downing One VCT (LON:DDV1) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $56.70

Downing One VCT plc (LON:DDV1 – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.70 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.71). Downing One VCT shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.71), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Downing One VCT Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.70. The firm has a market cap of £102.85 million and a P/E ratio of 950.00.
About Downing One VCT
Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.
