Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.77

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.77 and traded as high as C$7.98. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.96, with a volume of 426,022 shares changing hands.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$788.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30.

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

