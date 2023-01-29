Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 699,751 shares changing hands.
Symphony International Trading Up 3.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 million and a P/E ratio of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 26.88 and a quick ratio of 26.80.
Symphony International Company Profile
Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.
