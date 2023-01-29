Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 459 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Amundi raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,240,000 after purchasing an additional 933,068 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $46,838,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 457.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 646,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 530,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

OXY opened at $66.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.