TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $197.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.60. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $243.30.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

