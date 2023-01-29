Flputnam Investment Management Co. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,746,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $81.83 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $176.20. The company has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

