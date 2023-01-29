Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,893 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $567,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $63.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.