iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF opened at $181.49 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $213.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.88.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

