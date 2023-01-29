Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $360,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 61.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 46.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.94.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $211.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.94 and its 200-day moving average is $166.48. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $223.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

