Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 1,474 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $1,190,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,700,000 after purchasing an additional 795,437 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

