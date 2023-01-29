Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,894 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $88.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

