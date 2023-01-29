Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 1,877 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $177.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

