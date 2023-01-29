Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 134 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. FMR LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after buying an additional 1,308,577 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after buying an additional 1,101,451 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,038,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,632,000 after buying an additional 900,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $143.21 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.53.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

