Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $128.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.13. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $132.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

