Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 3,410 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 169.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 32.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

