Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 750 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,644,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,875 shares of company stock worth $4,515,149 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.3 %

DECK opened at $426.51 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $428.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.31.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

