Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,245,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,801,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 413,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

