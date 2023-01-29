Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 7,914 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SLB opened at $56.97 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,129 shares of company stock worth $18,714,943 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

