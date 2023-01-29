Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 874 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,559 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $93,819,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $78,705,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $69,969,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,980 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

KMI stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.