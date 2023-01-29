Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,649,000 after purchasing an additional 200,733 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 98,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.80. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

