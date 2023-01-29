Flputnam Investment Management Co. Takes $248,000 Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 95,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 512,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 51,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 188,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 54,197 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE NOK opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.0218 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.52) to €5.50 ($5.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.30) to €5.40 ($5.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($6.09) to €5.30 ($5.76) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Featured Articles

