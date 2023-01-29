Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $189,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $189,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,253 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $128.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Benchmark dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

