Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 298 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,439,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 133,026.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after buying an additional 274,034 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after buying an additional 263,247 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,586,000 after acquiring an additional 189,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IBB opened at $137.23 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.96.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.101 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.