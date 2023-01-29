Jump Financial LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,364 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

