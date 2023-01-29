Jump Financial LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Life Storage by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

Life Storage Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSI stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.91. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.11%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also

