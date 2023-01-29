Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.58.

NYSE KEYS opened at $177.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.27. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.