Jump Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,312 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $157,768,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Block by 2,858.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,283 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 732,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,358,772.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,942 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $189,111.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $32,358,772.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,306 shares of company stock worth $20,906,782 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block Stock Up 3.3 %

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

NYSE SQ opened at $83.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.18. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

