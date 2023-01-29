Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 614.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,855 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNLI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after buying an additional 799,221 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 905,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 169,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $18,992,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNLI. Cowen began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $84,466.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,403.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $84,466.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,403.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $144,483.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,464 shares in the company, valued at $63,592,820.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,766. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI opened at $31.47 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

